wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Makes Return On WWE Raw

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WWE Raw 5-26-25 Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan is back on WWE TV, and she had no time for Dominik Mysterio’s explanations. Morgan made her return on WWE TV on Monday’s show and walked up as Roxanne Perez was tending to the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Mysterio’s shoulder.

Perez tried to introduce herself but Morgan shushed her and watched Mysterio try to explain. She then said she would address things after she talks to Adam Pearce to get a Money in the Bank qualifier.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading