– During a recent appearance on FOX Sports Radio’s The Happy Hour, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was asked about her matches and feud with Ronda Rousey from 2022. Morgan gave heavy praise on her experience working with Rousey.

Liv Morgan said on working with Ronda Rousey (via Fightful), “I had a great experience working with Ronda. I really did. We got along really well. We worked together well creatively. I have nothing but great things about my experience working with her.”

Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the 2022 event to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Rousey. Rousey later defeated Morgan in a rematch to win back the title at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.