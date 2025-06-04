wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Stalker Arrested At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping
There was an arrest at last night’s taping of WWE NXT, as the person who had been stalking Liv Morgan was taken into custody. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed fan reports that the stalker was arrested. WWE was aware of what was happening and contacted police.
Fans had been posting to social media about the situation, with one noting that “multiple bags of evidence” were taken after the person was arrested outside the Performance Center.
Liv Morgan's stalker was arrested. WWE had been made aware of the situation and called in authorities https://t.co/xP2JfaMHja
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 4, 2025