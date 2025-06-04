wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Stalker Arrested At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping

June 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Liv Morgan WWE Raw 2-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

There was an arrest at last night’s taping of WWE NXT, as the person who had been stalking Liv Morgan was taken into custody. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed fan reports that the stalker was arrested. WWE was aware of what was happening and contacted police.

Fans had been posting to social media about the situation, with one noting that “multiple bags of evidence” were taken after the person was arrested outside the Performance Center.

