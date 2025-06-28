Man Accused of Stalking Liv Morgan Charged With Domestic Violence, Could Get Up to Five Years in Prison

Earlier this month, a man named Shawn Chan was arrested at an NXT taping in Florida after being accused of stalking Liv Morgan. That arrested was done by a larger law enforcement agency, not local police. The Independent reports that Chan has been charged with interstate domestic violence, which carries a possible prison sentence of up to five years. The unsealed affadavit does not list Morgan by name, but it includes dates and details that match previous state charges from Chan’s June 3 related to her.

Chan is originally from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. He got a passport last month and left the same day, May 26, to go to Orlando. He told customs that he would stay at the WWE Performance Center.

The affadavit notes: “[The WWE Perforamnce Center is] a state-of-the-art training facility designed to develop well-rounded athletes with aspirations of joining the [WWE]. It does not, however, have any hotel rooms, dorm rooms, or other lodging.”

Four days after he got there, Chan traveled two hours west to a house that, from the description, appears to be Morgan’s. He arrived at around 5:20 PM on May 31, according to the surveillance footage. He wore a black shirt, tan shorts and a black baseball hat, while carrying a black backpack. He came in through the yard and walked around the home twice, before going up to the porch and looking under the door mat. It’s believed he was searching for a spare key. He also “touched around the bottom of the front door, swiped the locking mechanism on the door several times with his hand, grabbed the front door handle, and leaned into the door attempting to open it.” When that didn’t work, he “retrieved a long air rifle pellet gun from the front porch wall, which… had [been] left outside of the Residence. The air rifle is a Sig Sauer MCX .177 air rifle capable of firing metal pellets at 600 feet per second. Chan can be seen sitting on the front porch with the pellet gun before standing and walking to the front door.”

He at around for over two hours, possibly waiting for Morgan, and then left a note by some recently-delivered packages. The note had his home address and phone number, and mentioned that he was harassed by an online gaming community. It read: I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more… Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

On the day of his arrest, he went to the WWE PC and security recognized him from the surveillance video. They told deputies who arrested him. While the affadavit noted that Morgan “makes appearances” there, it’s unknown if she was there that night. Police searched Chan and found two bottles of liquid with Chinese writing. Morgan later told authorities that she was away when he showed up and she didn’t know him.

The affidavit notes: “When asked what the liquids were, Chan stated they were medicines, one of which was to treat injuries such as bleeding. Chan was also in possession of a Canadian passport in his name which was issued May 26, 2025… the same day he traveled to Orlando. [Morgan] expressed concern that her home address was known to the public and that two other individuals had shown up to her residence without invitation or notice. The victim explained she does not bring fan mail into the house because of the number of concerning messages she receives.”

Chan was indicted on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Pasco County Detention Center. He will appeared in Orlando federal courto n July 18 for arraignment.