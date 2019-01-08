All Elite Wrestling “Double or Nothing” Rally Report – Chris Jericho, Neville, Others Appear

– Conrad Thompson and Alex Marvez kicked off the show by talking about how wrestling history will be made today.

– Conrad said that fans started lining up for the rally at 11AM ET today.

– They said AEW merchandise is selling very well so far. Fans were given AEW towels.

– Fireworks go off to officially start the rally outside of TIAA Field in Jacksonville, FL. Fans are chanting “AEW.”

– Conrad and Alex introduce SoCal Uncensored – Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. A chant of “SCU” breaks out. Scorpio Sky hypes up the crowd and Daniels promotes their new Jacksonville Jaguers-colored t-shirt. Daniels says he is here to put to bed the rumors surrounding SCU and that they have officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. A few Jaguars cheerleaders hit the stage with Kazarian and they toss merchandise into the crowd.

– Conrad and Alex hit the podium and discuss all the questions about the AEW roster. They bring out AEW Executive Vice President, Cody, who comes out to pyro. Cody talks about all the passion he experienced after All In last year, and that he wants to keep that going, and that All Elite Wrestling will be a brand new book that will change the world. He talks about knowing nothing but wrestling since he was born and how wrestlers are the least paid athletes in sports, but that AEW will change the wrestling economy. Paid wrestlers result in happy fans and that wins and losses will matter more in AEW, which gets a pop from the crowd, adding that AEW isn’t going to force fans to cheer for certain people and boo for certain people, that they will be free to act how they want. He then introduces Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks, who he says he will share his Executive Vice President title with.

– Crowd chants “Thank You Young Bucks” as Matt begins. He talks about how they accomplished their goal of a packed arena for All In, changing the way pro-wrestling functions and breaking all the rules. He says the Khan family approached them and asked them if they really want to change the world like they always talk about as The Elite, and when they said they did, the Khan family was ready to help. He said AEW welcomes all talent regardless of race, gender, sex, or religion and that their doors are open to everyone. He says he wants to announce his “get” for AEW, mentioning his friends in China who are doing amazing movies. He says they have signed a deal to bring OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment) to AEW and that if you haven’t heard of them yet, you will soon. Cody, Matt, and Nick joke around about having to share a role. Nick says they have another announcement — AEW Double or Nothing will take place on Saturday, May 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

– Next out is AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes. The crowd chants her name, she thanks them, and shouts out the nickname that fans have given her on Twitter — Chief Brandi Officer — and says she wants to get that on a t-shirt. Brandi talks about how committed she is to her new role and that she wants to help bring AEW to the level she believes it’s supposed to be at. With that, she says AEW will have a women’s division with the strongest female talent in the world. She mentions that she sat down with some of the top Japanese talent in Tokyo last week. She says AEW believes so strongly in female wrestlers that they will be paid equally with no sliding scale, and confirms that Britt Baker has signed with AEW. Baker comes out and thanks Cody, Brandi, the Young Bucks, and the Khan family. She says AEW will take wrestling to new heights and that she is here as not just the first female signing, but one of the first overall signings, which shows how much AEW cares about women’s wrestling. She goes on to mention her medical career and how she wanted to show people that you have to go after your passions. She says she didn’t win at All In but will go Double or Nothing in Las Vegas this May.

– Conrad talks about AEW revolutionizing pro-wrestling. Out comes MJF, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who makes fun of Conrad’s weight and looks and tells him to get off the stage. He says he is wrestling’s fastest rising star and that he was excited for AEW until he found out the rally was going to be held in the dumpster fire that is Jacksonville. As he continues to talk about how he is better than everyone, Jaxon de Ville, the Jaguars mascot, comes out. MJF can’t believe that the crowd cheers for the mascot and not him. He warns Jaxon to get off the stage, but Jaxon refuses to leave. Out comes Joey Janela who takes out MJF. Janela then introduces Penelope Ford, and they pose with Jaxon.

– Conrad and Alex talk about how over 100,000 people are watching the live stream of the rally.

– Next out is Adam “Hangman” Page. He talks about how excited he is to not have any corporate overlord telling him what to do and how he is now working for the fans. He says working with Cody and the Young Bucks has been among the best times of his life. He says his plan is to become the first ever All Elite Wrestling Champion in 2019. This brings out PAC (Neville). The two face off. PAC then takes the mic and says he’s here in AEW and he is already a champion, and that Page couldn’t lace his boots. As he drops the mic, Page removes his jacket and PAC steps up to him again, but then leaves with the Dragon Gate Open the Dream Gate Title. Page says if that is meant as a challenge, he accepts.

– Conrad and Alex hype another surprise coming up, and bring out Cody and the Young bucks, along with the Jaguars cheerleaders as fans chant “All Elite.” Cody announces that AEW’s second show will take place in Jacksonville, which gets a big pop from the crowd, and that a percentage of the gate from the show will go to the victims of gun violence.

– Conrad hypes Double or Nothing and AEW’s second show in Jacksonville and says wrestling is cool again. He then asks the fans who the first AEW World Champ will be, naming Page, PAC, Cody, and the Young Bucks as options, but he is then interrupted by music and pyro going off and out comes Chris Jericho.

Jericho works up the crowd, getting the crowd to chant his name louder and louder, and says he is all in with All Elite Wrestling. He says things are now going to another level, and that he isn’t here for the money, but because he wants to do something different and new. He says he is an outlaw and that he will be at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, and that he isn’t here to change the world, that AEW isn’t here to change the world, they’re here to change the universe. Music and pyro start up again as Jericho leaves.