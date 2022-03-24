wrestling / News

Livestream For This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Image Credit: MLW

MLW: Fusion pits Jacob Fatu against Mads Krugger in a Stairway to Hell match this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for this week’s episode, which starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following lineup:

* Stairway To Hell Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
* Killer Kross vs. Budd Heavy
* Gangrel in action

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

