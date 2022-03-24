wrestling / News
Livestream For This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion pits Jacob Fatu against Mads Krugger in a Stairway to Hell match this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for this week’s episode, which starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following lineup:
* Stairway To Hell Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
* Killer Kross vs. Budd Heavy
* Gangrel in action
