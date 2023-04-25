Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The Women’s TV Championship is on the line on this week’s NWA Powerrr, with the livestream now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:

This week’s edition of NWA Powerrr has MAJOR implications as we inch closer to the 2023 Crockett Cup!

This episode features a Crockett Cup qualifying match between “The Dane Event” Jax Dane & Blake “Bulletproof” Troop, The SVGS, and Daisy Kill & the massive Talos!

In another Crockett Cup qualifying match, the new brand new team of Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox face off against the formidable Fixers! Expect nothing but intensity as these teams battle it out for a chance to advance to the tournament!

The NWA World Women’s Television Champion, Kenzie Paige, puts her title on the line for the FIRST TIME against her best friend and tag team partner in Pretty Empowered, Ella Envy! Emotions run high as these two competitors set aside their friendship to fight for championship glory!

And in our main event, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, with the enchanting Pollo Del Mar by his side, defends his NWA National Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership against the fierce Odinson! The final two in the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale will face off for a chance of gold yet again in this pseudo-rematch!