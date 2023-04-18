Livestream For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

Two titles are on the line on this week’s NWA Powerrr, with the livestream now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:

Get ready for an explosive episode of NWA Powerrr! We’ve got an incredible lineup of matches featuring not one, but TWO World Title matches!

First up, the NWA World Television Champion, Thom Latimer, will go head to head with his bitter rival, Fodder! These two competitors have had some of the most brutal matches in recent history, and they’ll stop at nothing to get the win!

Next, Natalia Markova will take on La Rosa Negra; in addition to their impressive resumes, both combatants had standout performances at NWA 312, proving that they are forces to be reckoned with in the ring!

But the action doesn’t stop there. In a rematch from NWA 312, the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Kerry Morton, will defend his title against Joe Alonzo! These two had an unforgettable match last time, and they’re ready to do it all again!

And if that’s not enough, we’ll hear from the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus, as he addresses rumors that he’ll be entering the 2023 Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament!

Don’t miss out on all the drama, excitement, and adrenaline-pumping action of NWA Powerrr!