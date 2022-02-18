wrestling / News

Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

February 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before The Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards faces Big Kon on this week’s episode of Before The Impact, and the stream is online. You can see the video below for the Impact pre-show, which starts at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

“Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with BEFORE THE IMPACT! featuring an EXCLUSIVE showdown between Eddie Edwards and IMPACT Wrestling newcomer BIG KON!”

