Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
February 17, 2022 | Posted by
Eddie Edwards faces Big Kon on this week’s episode of Before The Impact, and the stream is online. You can see the video below for the Impact pre-show, which starts at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
“Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with BEFORE THE IMPACT! featuring an EXCLUSIVE showdown between Eddie Edwards and IMPACT Wrestling newcomer BIG KON!”
