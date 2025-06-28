wrestling / News

Livestream Now Available For WWE Night of Champions Post-Show

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025 - John Cena vs CM Punk Image Credit: WWE

WWE presented Night of Champions earlier today from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the post-show livestream is now available. The show featured Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill winning the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively, as well as John Cena retaining the WWE title against CM Punk. You can find our full report here.

