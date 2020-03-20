wrestling / News
Local Concern Over Possible NXT Japan Reaches New High
March 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has not yet abandoned their plans for an NXT branch in Japan, and concern in the country is reportedly at a new high. The WON reports that there is concern within Japan that with every company being in a weak state economically right now, WWE is in a much stronger position to potentially make its plans in the region a reality.
As previously reported, there is a lot of concern in the country about how an NXT branch would affect the wrestling “ecosystem” in Japan based on how NXT UK has changed that country’s wrestling scene. Japan has been hurt by the coronavirus forcing the cancellation of their tours, leaving companies like Wrestle-1 forced to suspend operations indefinitely and others in financial straits.
