Update on WWE Having Talks With AJPW, Wrestling Promoters Worried About WWE Affecting Ecosystem in Japan

– As previously reported, AJPW’s Jun Akiyama is set to work as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center from May 12-22. Also, AJPW tweeted the announcement, and there were reports in Japanese coverage of the news that AJPW President and booker Akiyama and Triple H have been talking since June 2019. Dave Meltzer commented on the story on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio with some additional information.

Meltzer stated that AJPW and WWE are “in talks.” He added that those in the Japanese wrestling industry are worried about the Japanese ecosystem if WWE sets up shop with NXT or its own promotion in Japan, noting how NXT UK has affected the UK pro wrestling scene. Meltzer noted that it’s inevitable that WWE is going to set up NXT Japan, and stated, “The goal is to do it this year, but they’ve talked to a bunch of different companies, wanting to buy companies and thus far, nobody’s sold to them. We’ll see how this game plays out.”