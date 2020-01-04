wrestling / News
Two New Matches Locally Advertised for Next Week’s Raw
– As previously reported, next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw is scheduled to feature the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade for the US title, and The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for the Raw tag titles. Additionally, the Chesapeake Energy Arena is advertising some additional matchups for the card:
* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins with the AOP
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors
Monday’s show will be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The program will be broadcast live on the USA Network.
