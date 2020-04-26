Logan Creed on What Signing His MLW Contract Meant For Him, Who He’d Like to Face in the Company

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, MLW star Logan Creed talked about what it meant to sign his MLW contract and who he’d like to face in the company. Creed said that he was in his last year before he would decided to back away and try to do something else if he couldn’t make it to the next level and how it was a sign for him that he was in the right business. He also weighed in on how MLW’s roster fits together in a unique way. You can see the highlights below:

On what signing his MLW contract meant to him: “It was a sign that I needed to see. Because like I said, Christmas of the year before that I had literally said that if something doesn’t happen in this next year — I pretty much said my birthday would be that next year — you know, that I was gonna kid of cut back and try to find something else to do. And I literally signed my MLW contract on my birthday in August of 2019. So I don’t think there could have been any bigger sign [of] ‘Here’s what you’re supposed to be doing.'”

On who he wants to face in MLW: “Oh man, Fatu. [Richard] Holliday. Geez, I think — I mean, literally there’s not any guys in the locker room, I don’t think there’s anyone in the locker room that I wouldn’t love the opportunity to work with. Everybody there is hungry and full of talent, and you’ve got so many different styles of wrestler within the MLW company that come from all kinds of backgrounds. From fighting backgrounds, kickboxing, wrestling, you know, brawlers — it’s such a unique group of talent all under one roof.”

On the depth of the MLW roster: “No, that’s absolutely what they’ve done [in creating a unique roster]. I think they’re handpicking — it’s kind of like, you remember when you’re playing a pick-up game of basketball in school? And everybody had that one team they wanted because they didn’t realize there was a whole room full of guys that you could pick up and were gonna be better together than that group? I really thought that’s what it is. It’s unique talent who all have their individual skills, and when you put them together it creates what we have in MLW. And it creates something that people love to watch and they want to see.”

In the full interview, Creed discusses why MLW was the right place for him to sign and turning down a WWE tryout, how MLW is handling the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, how the pandemic will affect wrestling going forward, MLW’s partnership with AAA, his love of Marvel comics, getting involved with the new horror film Dead By Midnight, breaking away from the Dynasty, and much more.

0:00: Introduction

1:55: On his name being inspired by Marvel Comics’ Wolverine and Sabretooth

3:10: On when he became a fan of wrestling and watching NWA growing up

4:07: On what inspired his gear and look, being inspired by Sting and Ultimate Warrior

5:15: On developing his in-ring style, finding a balance between his size and speed and pushing his limits in the ring

7:24: On joining MLW and why it was the best choice for him at the time, being offered a WWE tryout and why he turned it down

9:20: On his development in MLW from joining the Dynasty to striking out on his own

10:23: On how Court Bauer continuing to expand the brand MLW during the COVID-19 pandemic, working with Bauer on his storyline

12:36: On being a professional wrestler during the current pandemic, his advice for people who are struggling right now

15:21: On the Dynasty trying to get a cut of his movie deal and if he’s planning to going after the group, taking aim at Alex Hammerstone’s title

16:51: On his involvement in the horror film Dead By Midnight, how he got the role and his experience filming it, being a fan of Tales From the Crypt

20:10: On the promo process in MLW, how it’s a collaborative process

21:40: On MLW’s deal with AAA and wanting to go mix it up with the wrestlers in AAA, the MLW vs. AAA Super Series card being the last live crowd show to date

23:05: On the importance of live audiences to wrestling shows, how different it is to compete without an audience and if MLW has a plan going forward

25:36: On signing his first MLW contract and what it meant to him and who he’d like to work with in MLW going forward and what he thinks of the current roster

28:32: On how the current pandemic will affect the wrestling business going forward, what companies should consider when they begin to reopen, being eager to get back in the ring

31:43: On how to bring Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the idea of a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie, Mark Ruffalo’s performance as the Hulk

33:12: Where to find him online

35:00: Outro

