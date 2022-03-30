Logan Paul Says He’s Gotten Nervous In WrestleMania Build, Talks Learning Curve

Logan Paul has been having a lot of fun in the build to his WrestleMania debut, but he’s also been very nervous at times. Paul, who is teaming with Miz against the Mysterios at this weekend’s show, spoke with DAZN about his experience thus far and a couple highlights are below:

On competing at WrestleMania: “It’s crazy. There’s gonna be 100,000 people watching me wrestle in a speedo. I asked my fans on Instagram. They want me to wear a speedo, so I think I’m gonna try to get that done. I’ve never done it before professionally. I’m with legends in the ring. These guys have been doing it forever; The Miz and The Mysterios. It’s just another one of those things (where) I’m just gonna close my eyes, work as hard as I can, dive in and immerse myself into this art form.”

On his experience with WWE to date: “Sometimes I go in there, and it’s I never don’t have fun, but sometimes I’m really nervous. Sometimes I go in there like 100 percent and just (be) like, ‘F— it’, (and be) carefree. But just like anything, it’s a new thing that I’m doing that I’m not accustomed to in front of a ton of people. There’s a learning curve with it. I’m in it, you’re watching it, and we’ll see how it develops.”