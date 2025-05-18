Logan Paul Ready To ‘Cook’ on Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– WWE Superstar and No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Title, Logan Paul, announced that he will be appearing live on WWE Raw tomorrow. He wrote earlier today, via social media, “They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on @Netflix 👀”

Paul is currently gearing up for a match against World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. Tomorrow’s WWE Raw is being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA

* AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

* Logan Paul to appear