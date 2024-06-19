Lola Vice Explains Her Long and Short Term Goals in WWE

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), Lola Vice spoke about her career goals in WWe, which include both the long and the short term. Vice is currently in NXT and recently defeated Shayna Baszler at NXT Battleground.

She said: “Short-term is becoming the NXT Women’s Champion and the first Cuban American woman to do so. Also knocking out Shayna Baszler, the only woman to ever tap out Ronda Rousey. Long-term, I want to be a player like Natalya. I want to be in this company for many years. I want to eventually, one day, be on the main roster and have my kids and come back and be like Trish Stratus. I want to inspire a young Latin woman like me who never really had opportunities and show them that you could do this. You could look different. You could have a natural body. You could speak Spanish. You could be bilingual. You could dance, and also be a badass.“