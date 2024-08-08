Lola Vice Weighs In On Her NXT Underground Match With Natalya

Lola Vice recently talked about her match with Natalya in NXT Underground and what it’s like to work with her. Vice battled Natalya at NXT Spring Breakin’ and she spoke about it on the Mark Moses Show; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On her match with Natalya: “That was incredible. Natalya put in a good fight. She brought it. She’s a legend. I respect her. Thankfully, I got the win that day and was able to knock her out. That is a memory I’ll take with me forever.”

On working with Natalya: “I think of Natalya as like my wrestling mom. I just pick her brain and ask her so many questions. She is so knowledgable and amazing and talented. Fighting her was a dream come true because I used to see her on Total Divas. It was full circle for me. I’m glad I got to experience this with her.”