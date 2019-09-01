wrestling / News

Lucha Bros Defeat Young Bucks In Wild Match, LAX Debuts At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
LAX AEW All Out

The Lucha Bros defeated the Young Bucks in a wild match tonight at AEW All Out. After the match, masked men hit the ring and took out both teams. They unmasked themselves and revealed themselves as LAX.

Highlights are below.

LAX, Lucha Bros, The Young Bucks

