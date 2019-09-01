wrestling / News
Lucha Bros Defeat Young Bucks In Wild Match, LAX Debuts At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
The Lucha Bros defeated the Young Bucks in a wild match tonight at AEW All Out. After the match, masked men hit the ring and took out both teams. They unmasked themselves and revealed themselves as LAX.
Highlights are below.
.@ReyFenixMx catapults over the ladder and we're just getting started! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
. @ReyFenixMXgetting hang time! #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRRwht #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/DwaZi9phb2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
.@PENTAELZEROM and @MattJackson13 don't always agree on everything, but they do this time! #CEROMIEDO #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Do something AWESOME @NickJacksonYB! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@ReyFenixMx defying expectations and all explanation at every turn! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@ReyFenixMx over the top rope, under the ladder, over Matt Jackson into the Destroyer, NOTHING BUT NET! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Double Cutter action between the teams of #LuchaBrothers & #TheYoungBucks. #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRRwht #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/GktVS1TQKR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Holy balls, @PENTAELZEROM the absolute MADMAN!! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
DIG IT #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/H4J98tLTJB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@MattJackson13 with no regard for Penta and Fenix! 😮 #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
#CEROMIEDO! @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx take out Matt! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Hell yes! @SantanaLAX and @Ortiz5150 have arrived! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
THEY HAVE ARRIVED! #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/Zw0vbIFiAz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
