Lucha Underground Creator Hypes Mil Muertes Going to MLW

It was previously reported that former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes will arrive soon in MLW, with Salina de la Renta resurrecting him personally. The co-creator of Lucha Underground, Chris DeJoseph, hyped up the announcement on Twitter.

He wrote: “All about this! @MilMuertes_LU is so damn good. @MilMuertes_LU is pretty much gonna kick everyone’s ass in @mlw. Sorry @MostMarketable”