Lucha Underground Creator Hypes Mil Muertes Going to MLW

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was previously reported that former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes will arrive soon in MLW, with Salina de la Renta resurrecting him personally. The co-creator of Lucha Underground, Chris DeJoseph, hyped up the announcement on Twitter.

He wrote: “All about this! @MilMuertes_LU is so damn good. @MilMuertes_LU is pretty much gonna kick everyone’s ass in @mlw. Sorry @MostMarketable

