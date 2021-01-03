wrestling / News
Lucha Underground Creator Hypes Mil Muertes Going to MLW
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
It was previously reported that former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes will arrive soon in MLW, with Salina de la Renta resurrecting him personally. The co-creator of Lucha Underground, Chris DeJoseph, hyped up the announcement on Twitter.
He wrote: “All about this! @MilMuertes_LU is so damn good. @MilMuertes_LU is pretty much gonna kick everyone’s ass in @mlw. Sorry @MostMarketable”
All about this! @MilMuertes_LU is so damn good. https://t.co/SXmoJ9IhoJ
— Chris DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) January 2, 2021
@MilMuertes_LU is pretty much gonna kick everyone’s ass in @mlw. Sorry @MostMarketable.
— Chris DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) January 2, 2021
