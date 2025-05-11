wrestling / News

Lyra Valkyria Defeats Becky Lynch, Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Backlash

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Lyra Valkyria Image Credit: WWE

Lyra Valkyria is still the Women’s Intercontinental champion, retaining over Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash. Lynch hit several Manhandle Slams during the match, but Valkyria kicked out each time. At the end of the match, Lynch attempted another, then decided on a rollup instead. Valkyria countered with one of her own and got the pinfall. After the match, Lynch attacked Valkyria and applied the Disarmher until officials broke it up.

Valkyira is the first and only champion in the belt’s history and has held the title for 118 days. She won it on the January 13 episode of Monday Night RAW.

