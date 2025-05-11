wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria Defeats Becky Lynch, Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Backlash
Lyra Valkyria is still the Women’s Intercontinental champion, retaining over Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash. Lynch hit several Manhandle Slams during the match, but Valkyria kicked out each time. At the end of the match, Lynch attempted another, then decided on a rollup instead. Valkyria countered with one of her own and got the pinfall. After the match, Lynch attacked Valkyria and applied the Disarmher until officials broke it up.
Valkyira is the first and only champion in the belt’s history and has held the title for 118 days. She won it on the January 13 episode of Monday Night RAW.
LYRA VALKYRIA RETIENE EL INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP Y ES ATACADA POR BECKY LYNCH #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bNpKNQo2YA
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) May 11, 2025
BECKY SNAPS#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/oBRts2SVrH
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Jake Roberts Explains What Impressed Him About Antonio Inoki