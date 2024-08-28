wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria Is Excited For WWE Speed Women’s Tournament, Confident Against IYO SKY
Lyra Valkyria is looking forward to being part of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament and her first-round match with IYO SKY. Valkyria is set to face SKY in the first bout in the tournament and the first-ever women’s match on Speed, and she spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the tournament. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
on being in the tournament: “I’m so excited for this tournament. First-ever women’s Speed match. I get to be the first one to do it. It’s an exciting time.”
On facing IYO SKY: “It’s a pretty insane first bracket match to be in against IYO. We’re currently 1-1. To have that third match, it’s not just that I have to beat her, I have to do it in three minutes. I’m pretty confident. I feel my style is really suited for the Speed tournament match and to go all the way.”