Madi Wrenkowski Vacates Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Title
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
Madi Wrenkowski is reportedly headed to WWE, and she has vacated the Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championships amid those reports. It was reported late last month that Wrenkowski signed a developmental contract with WWE, and as reported by Cody Nichols she has vacated the title she held with Rache Chanel.
The two have held the MPW Tag Team Titles since May of 2022 and were the longest-reigning champions in the title’s history.
There’s no word as of yet on when Wrenkowski will report to NXT.
.@Madi_Wrenkowski is relinquishing the MPW tag title because she’s “moving onto to bigger and better things.” Congrats Madi you deserve it! 👏 #MPWSilverBells3
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) December 10, 2023
