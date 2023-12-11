Madi Wrenkowski Vacates Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Title

Madi Wrenkowski is reportedly headed to WWE, and she has vacated the Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championships amid those reports. It was reported late last month that Wrenkowski signed a developmental contract with WWE, and as reported by Cody Nichols she has vacated the title she held with Rache Chanel.

The two have held the MPW Tag Team Titles since May of 2022 and were the longest-reigning champions in the title’s history.

There’s no word as of yet on when Wrenkowski will report to NXT.