wrestling / News
Main Event Set For NJPW Tanahashi Jam
May 19, 2025 | Posted by
The main event match for NJPW Tanahashi Jam is official. NJPW announced on Sunday that Tanahashi and Naomichi Marufuji will take on Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa in the main event of the show, which takes place on June 29th in Nagoya.
Tanahashi is producing the full show, including deciding the card. You can find out more here.
【6月29日（日）愛知県体育館『TANAHASHI JAM～至（いたる）』の大会コンセプト＆第1弾カード発表！】
メインで、棚橋弘至＆丸藤正道 vs 清宮海斗＆大岩陵平が実現!!
詳細はhttps://t.co/z5nVB2PxE8#TANAJAM #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/T4Ddp6s8BV
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) May 19, 2025