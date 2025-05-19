Main Event Set For NJPW Tanahashi Jam

The main event match for NJPW Tanahashi Jam is official. NJPW announced on Sunday that Tanahashi and Naomichi Marufuji will take on Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa in the main event of the show, which takes place on June 29th in Nagoya.

Tanahashi is producing the full show, including deciding the card. You can find out more here.