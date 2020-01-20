Main Event Set For ROH’s Free Show Next Month

The main event for ROH Free Enterprise, their free event in Baltimore, Maryland, will be PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis and RUSH. It happens on February 9. Here’s the updated card:

* PCO & Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis & RUSH

* Battle Royal – winner challenges ROH Champion PCO at a future date.

*Brody King vs. Rey Horus.

*The Briscoes vs. Flamita & Bandido.

*Slex vs. Flip Gordon.

*Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham.

*Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Vincent & Bateman.