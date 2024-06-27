Main Event Confirmed For Tonight’s TNA Impact

A new report has confirmed which match will main event tonight’s TNA Impact. PWInsider reports that Thursday night’s episode on AXS TV and TNA+ will be headlined by Nick Nemeth vs. Rich Swann, which is a qualifier for the World Title Match at Slammiversary.

The full lineup for the show is:

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

* Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA

* Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside

* ABC vs. Jake Something & Deaner vs. The Rascalz

* Mustafa Ali’s State of the Union address