Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Malakai Black is believed to be on his way out of AEW and will not be returning to television. AEW has already taken steps to write him out, as the House of Black faction appears to be moving on from him on television. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Black is officially done with AEW and has finished working for the promotion entirely. There have been no talks about a final appearance there.

However, those expecting Black to show up at the Royal Rumble may be a little disappointed. According to the report, Black will not be a free agent in time to appear at the event. It is believed that he will be available in February or March.