Man Like DeReiss Reflects On Making TNA Debut

Man Like DeReiss made his TNA debut on Xplosion in March, and he recently weighed in on the appearance. DeReiss battled Jason Hotch on the March 14th episode of Xplosion and he told MuscleManMalcolm in a new interview that he enjoyed making the appearance.

“Oh, that was awesome,” DeReiss said (per Fightful). “See, everything just happened all, like, all at once at the same time, so it’s just, like, amazing things happening. Like, TNA was great. I used to love TNA as a kid. Like, I grew up on AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Beer Money, X Division, Kurt Angle, Main Event Mafia, Aces and Eights. Listen, yeah, man. People say they didn’t like Aces and Eights, bro. I loved Aces and Eights, bro. Aces and Eights were wicked.”

He continued, “But, yeah, I used to love TNA, because that’s the channel that the majority of the country would have to watch wrestling. So yeah, it was amazing to be there. Also NXT ran that venue, Full Sail, Black and Gold era, which is my other favorite era of wrestling. So I got to do it together, my boy Leon Slater was there. So all these things adding up, it just made it an amazing opportunity.”

DeReiss took part in the WWE tryouts in the UK earlier this year.