Man Pleaded Guilty Last Month In Relation to Death of Indy Talent Matt Travis

The man arrested last year in an incident that resulted in the death of independent wrestler Matt Travis pleaded guilty to the charges against him. PWInsider reports that Luc C. Vu entered a guilty plea on September 4th to charges of reckless driving and failure to exercise due care, causing serious injury as well as failure to yield to a bicyclist.

Travis, real name Matt Palacios, was struck by a dump trunk while travelling on a bike path on November 9th, 2019 in East Harlem. Vu was the driver of the truck and made an illegal U-turn, hitting Travis and driving on. It was not clear if he knew that he struck Travis. Vu’s employer fired him upon hearding that he was arrested. Travis was 25.

According to court records, Vu has had his driver’s license revoked and was fined $250, the fine being specifically for the failure to yield to a bicyclist. He will receive a conditional discharge in one year if he doesn’t have additional legal trouble. Vu is free and is set for a court hearing on December 4th to show that he’s in compliance with the court orders.