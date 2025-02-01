– Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose previewed this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble, and she was asked about potentially making a surprise Rumble return. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mandy Rose on a potential WWE return at the Royal Rumble: “I’m not saying anything. I’m just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view, where we get to see who kind of stands out, who comes back, maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don’t know. I’m not saying I wouldn’t. I mean, that would be exciting.”

On if she’s physically ready to return to the ring: “But it’s funny though. If I was to do that, I gotta get in the ring tomorrow, I better start practicing. No, let’s be real though. I stay in shape…We stay ready. So physically, listen, I’m ready. I’m probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. Since I’ve been released, I’ve had more time to train, and I also stepped back on-stage, bodybuilding show a few months ago.”

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for later today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of right now, the women’s Rumble match has only named 14 out of the 30 slots for tonight’s matchup. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.