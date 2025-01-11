Mansoor Explains How AEW’s Environment Is Different From WWE

– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) compared working in WWE to the environment in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mansoor on the biggest difference between AEW and WWE: “I would say that the biggest difference is that in WWE, it kind of feels like the moment you walk through the door, there’s kind of a decision made about you and how successful you’re going to be. Of course, there’s exceptions to every rule, but nine times out of ten, there’s a slot that you’re put in and you can exercise that role to the best of your ability and that’s how you do your job well.”

On what MxM Collection has been able to do in AEW compared to WWE: “In AEW, I feel like if you put everything you have into something, they can make it happen for you, but at the end of the day, it’s sink or swim based on your ability and your instincts and your talent. For example, when we had the wonderful Rico Constantine at WrestleDream in our corner, that was something that happened because we simply asked Sonjay Dutt. We said, ‘Hey, is it possible to have somebody that’s been out of the business for 20 years, who is the famous stylist for Billy and Chuck, in our corner for this match?’ He said, ‘If you can get his number, you can convince him, I will do my best to make that happen.’ Where as I feel in WWE, that probably would be a hard no.”

Mason Madden on being told no many times in WWE: “We’ve been told no many times in WWE. There’s something special about being able to have an idea and see it come to fruition. There’s been a couple times that we just sat back and went, ‘Oh, it actually happened. We actually did it.’”

Mansoor on how you have to produce yourself in AEW: “Not that we’re trying to bury WWE, it’s just that it’s a very well oiled machine. That’s the way it works, the production is incredible, but in order for that to be a well oiled machine, you can’t have too many deviations or straying from the plan so to speak of what the people at the top want. I think in AEW, it’s a lot more like, if you can kind of produce yourself in a way that is smart and works with the show, then you’ll succeed.”