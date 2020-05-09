Marc Mero Comments On The Death Of Little Richard

We reported earlier today that rock pioneer and cultural icon Little Richard passed away at the age of 87. In a post on Twitter, Marc Mero, who used Richard as inspiration for his Johnny B Badd character, commented on the death of the singer.

He wrote: “Little Richard, Founding Father of Rock and roll Who Broke Musical Barriers, Dead at 87. My character in WCW wrestling that Dusty Rhodes created for me to portray was based on him. Here he is holding a poster of me back in 1993. Some great memories!”