Marcus Mathers On What He’s Learned As Part Of WWE ID Program
June 17, 2025 | Posted by
Marcus Mathers recently weighed in on what he’s been able to learn from being part of the WWE ID program. Mathers was on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and was asked during the conversation what he’s been able to improve on as part of the system.
“The biggest thing, the realism,” Mathers said (per Fightful). “Making this stuff more real. At the end of the day, these are fights. These are matches, you know? We do got to stay away from the silly stuff.”
Mathers has been featured in promo material for WWE EVOLVE but has yet to debut for the show.
