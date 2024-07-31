Maria Kanellis Gives Health Update, Will Undergo Surgery Next Month

Maria Kanellis gave an update on her health, noting that she’s undergoing surgery for the mass on her adrenal gland. Kanellis announced early this month that doctors had found a mass on her gland. She posted an update on Tuesday noting that she had her doctor’s appointment and will be scheduling surgery, most likely for September, to undergo a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy

Kanellis wrote:

“I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush. The next steps are blood work and a possible 24 hour urine test. From there I will be scheduling surgery for most likely some time in September. The mass I have is borderline what they get concerned about and biopsy is not an option. I will be having a retroperitoneoscopic andrenalectomy and they will biopsy the mass after.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kanellis.