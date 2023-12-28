wrestling / News

Mariah May To Make AEW In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May will make her in-ring debut for AEW next week on Dynamite. On tonight’s show, May announced that she will compete for the first time for AEW against an as-yet unrevealed opponent.

May was confronted by Riho after her announcement, which led to Toni Storm and Luther coming out and a brawl where Riho came out on top against Storm.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Mariah May, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading