Mariah May To Make AEW In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite
Mariah May will make her in-ring debut for AEW next week on Dynamite. On tonight’s show, May announced that she will compete for the first time for AEW against an as-yet unrevealed opponent.
May was confronted by Riho after her announcement, which led to Toni Storm and Luther coming out and a brawl where Riho came out on top against Storm.
Mariah May is with Renee Paquette to announce when her debut match is going to take place!
Riho is looking to get a little bit of revenge against Mariah May after her brutal attack last week!
