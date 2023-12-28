Mariah May To Make AEW In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite

Mariah May will make her in-ring debut for AEW next week on Dynamite. On tonight’s show, May announced that she will compete for the first time for AEW against an as-yet unrevealed opponent.

May was confronted by Riho after her announcement, which led to Toni Storm and Luther coming out and a brawl where Riho came out on top against Storm.

Mariah May is with Renee Paquette to announce when her debut match is going to take place! Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayX | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/aRJt5FI5xc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023