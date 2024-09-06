Mariah May Weighs In On Possible Match With Mercedes Mone

Mariah May says she would be down for a match with fellow AEW champion Mercedes Mone. The AEW Women’s Champion appeared on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker and talked about the women’s roster, a match with Mone and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the rest of the roster: “I actually don’t really dislike anybody because I don’t care about them, so I don’t really have negative feelings about them because that would imply that I care about them and I don’t.”

On Mone: “I care slightly because she said that she wants to wrestle me because I’m world champion now. So if she wants to, she can try.”

On Mone potentially coming after her title: “Yeah, and then I’ll say okay, put your belt on the line, and then I’ll have two belts. Three if we want to include the Owen Belt. Four if she wants to put the New Japan Strong belt on the line.”