Mariah May Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite, Explains Attack On Toni Storm

Mariah May shed some light on her attack of Toni Storm, cutting a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. May appeared on Wednesday’s show and cut a promo talking about her turn on Storm at the end of last week’s show following her winning the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Finals.

This week’s promo saw May explain that Storm was so desperate for a spotlight that she didn’t notice that she was giving said spotlight away. She said that she has been Toni Storm before and can be more, teasing that her greatest performance will come at All In when she defeats Storm and claims the AEW Women’s World Championship.

"Mariah…What took you so long" – Mariah May. Watch #AEWDynamite 250 LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/jvGFmfVyf5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024