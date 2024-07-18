wrestling / News

Mariah May Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite, Explains Attack On Toni Storm

July 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Mariah May 7-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May shed some light on her attack of Toni Storm, cutting a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. May appeared on Wednesday’s show and cut a promo talking about her turn on Storm at the end of last week’s show following her winning the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Finals.

This week’s promo saw May explain that Storm was so desperate for a spotlight that she didn’t notice that she was giving said spotlight away. She said that she has been Toni Storm before and can be more, teasing that her greatest performance will come at All In when she defeats Storm and claims the AEW Women’s World Championship.

