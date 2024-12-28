Mariah May, Thunder Rosa Deliver Promos Ahead Of AEW Worlds End

Mariah May and Thunder Rosa are set to collide tonight at AEW Worlds End, and the two delivered promos on the match ahead of the show. AEW posted the promos to their Twitter account on Saturday and you can check them out below.

The two will collide for May’s AEW Women’s World Championship in a Tijuana Street Fight at the show, which airs live on PPV.

EXCLUSIVE: @ThunderRosa22 shares a message from her father to @MariahMayX before their Tijuana Street Fight for the Women's World Championship at #AEWWorldsEnd! pic.twitter.com/wRnQEdGDF9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2024