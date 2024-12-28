wrestling / News
Mariah May, Thunder Rosa Deliver Promos Ahead Of AEW Worlds End
Mariah May and Thunder Rosa are set to collide tonight at AEW Worlds End, and the two delivered promos on the match ahead of the show. AEW posted the promos to their Twitter account on Saturday and you can check them out below.
The two will collide for May’s AEW Women’s World Championship in a Tijuana Street Fight at the show, which airs live on PPV.
EXCLUSIVE: @ThunderRosa22 shares a message from her father to @MariahMayX before their Tijuana Street Fight for the Women's World Championship at #AEWWorldsEnd! pic.twitter.com/wRnQEdGDF9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: AEW Women's World Champion @MariahMayX sends one final, stark warning to @ThunderRosa22 ahead of their Tijuana Street Fight for the title TONIGHT at #AEWWorldsEnd! pic.twitter.com/OfjWMz6dXS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2024
