Mariah May Wants To Create a Glamour Match For Potential Toni Storm Rematch

Mariah May says she’d like her own unique gimmick match to battle Toni Storm if Storm ever returns. The AEW Women’s World Champion spoke with the Figure 4 Podcast recently and during the conversation, she was asked if there were any types of gimmick matches she wants to do. She ended up coming up with a name for her own personalized bout in a Glamour Match.

“I have a beautiful face, all these weapons and stuff,” May said (per Fightful). “It’s not particularly my thing because I don’t want to damage the Glamour. If Toni Storm ever resurrected, I don’t where she even is, and tried to touch me again, I would love to have a match, which means I could hurt her as much as possible. I would love to create some kind of Glamour match.”

May continued, “I don’t know what that looks like. When I was on the independent scene, I had a Barbie Dream House Death Match, which was a weapons match, and everything had to be pink. I got disqualified because I used a red brick. That was a lot of fun.”

May most is set to defend her Women’s World Title against Anna Jay after Jay defeated her in an Eliminator Match at AEW Battle Of The Belts XII.