Marigold Star Natsumi Showzuki Injured, Set To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Marigold’s Natsumi Showzuki has suffered a shoulder injury and will undergo surgery soon. Marigold announced Wednesday on Twitter that Showzuki, who last competed on Tuesday’s event, suffered a partial avulsion fracture of the labrum and a dislocated right shoulder joint.

Showzuki will undergo Bankart repair surgery with a return set for late 2025 or early 2026.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Showzuki for a quick and full recovery.