– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, AEW talent Marina Shafir discussed her time in WWE NXT and a matchup between the MMA Four Horsewomen and the WWE Four Horsewomen that was teased but never ended up taking place. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On a WWE Horsewomen vs. MMA Horsewomen match not happening: “Not very far. We really wanted to do the Four Horsewomen of MMA vs. the Four Horsewomen of wrestling. I’d be very interested in hearing what their perspective is on this. I know what mine was. I just came in to do my job and thinking that was the goal. Me, Shayna, and Jessamyn were a unit on NXT for a while, but we weren’t hitting a mark, me and Jessamyn weren’t hitting a mark as a tag team, and I knew that.”

Marina Shafir on her team with Jessamyn Duke fizzling out: “I feel like we needed a specific direction or maybe we just didn’t understand the job. It just kind of fizzled out and Shayna was the top one because she rightfully should have been the top one. She had been doing indies and Josh [Barnett] had been mentoring her and preparing her for all of these situations. It just didn’t happen like I feel Hunter would have liked it to happen. Things that haven’t happened yet are still a possibility. In retrospect, reflecting on that, if all of us could have just gotten out of our own assholes.”