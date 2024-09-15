Mario Savoldi To Receive 2024 Trailblazer Award From International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend Mario Savoldi will be the recipient of the 2024 Trailblazer Award from the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The IPWHF announced on Saturday that Savoldi will be presented with the award during the 2024 Hall of Fame induction on October 13th, as you can see below:

It is with great pleasure that the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) announces Mario Savoldi, of the legendary Savoldi wrestling family, as the recipient of the 2024 Trailblazer Award!

Carrying on the legacy of his father, the legendary Angelo Savoldi, Mario’s contributions to the world of professional wrestling are nothing short of legendary. With a career that spans decades, Mario has worn many hats – referee, promoter, and visionary leader. His early days in the WWWF laid the groundwork for a lifelong commitment to the wrestling world.

In addition to his promoting and officiating work, Mario was the owner and part-time owner of several major wrestling promotions, including Western States Sports (Amarillo), International Championship Wrestling (ICW), International World Class Championship Wrestling (IWCCW), the International Wrestling Association of Puerto Rico (IWA PR), and NWA On Fire. Through these ventures, Mario not only expanded the reach of professional wrestling but also helped launch the careers of some of the sport’s biggest stars. Under his guidance, talents like Ted Dibiase, Tito Santana, Manny Fernandez, Virgil, Tommy Dreamer, Taz, and Chris Candido found their footing and began their rise to stardom.

Mario’s impact also extended to the world of media, where he built the largest professional wrestling tape library outside of WWE – a treasure trove of wrestling history that has preserved countless moments for future generations.

Today, Mario Savoldi’s name stands tall as a trailblazer and icon in the wrestling industry, respected by his peers, revered by fans, and admired by those who followed in his footsteps. His induction into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame as the 2024 Trailblazer Award recipient is not just a recognition of his achievements but a celebration of his lasting legacy. (By-line written by JP Lavin)

Mario will be partaking in the IPWHF Class of 2024 Induction Day Meet & Greet and Legends Panel Discussion on Sunday October 13th, 2024 at the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum at the MVP Arena. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity for an autograph, photo op, and stories. Limited tickets are available and can be obtained by visiting IPWHF Class of 2024 Induction Dinner (prowrestlinghall.org).

