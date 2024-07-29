Mark Henry Is Booking For All Caribbean Wrestling, Planning Joint Show With MLW

In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Fightful), Mark Henry revealed that he is now booking for All Caribbean Wrestling and is working with MLW for a joint show soon.

He said: “I started booking and directing for All Caribbean Wrestling. We’re not an independent company, we put on classic shows, we put on elite level shows internationally. It’s a lot of fun. We’re gonna do a versus with MLW coming up. The WWE said they were open for business, if they want to do business with me, I’d love to do something with them too. Any company out there that feels like they want to do a versus show with us, give us a call.“