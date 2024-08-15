– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry assessed who he thinks is the biggest babyface currently in WWE, noting Cody Rhodes as his pick. However, he also made an observation regarding the reactions Roman Reigns has been getting since his return. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On who is currently the biggest babyface in WWE: “I will still say Cody Rhodes, but for Roman to come down and look at Cody and do his thing and not bother Cody, and then just walk out like ‘Hey I don’t got no problem with you.’ That’s very babyface-like, and that’s the kind of thing that could blur the lines a little bit.”

On the reactions Roman Reigns is getting: “I want to see how long that Roman can do that, because I keep thinking, ‘Well maybe he’s gonna use that as a weapon soon.’ So I still have that in my mind, so I cant give him the full nod as the ultimate babyface even though he’s getting the ultimate babyface reaction.”

Roman Reigns recently made his TV return earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam 2024, helping Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.