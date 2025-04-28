Mark Henry Recalls Not Being Allowed To Take Part in Brawl For All

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry revealed that he wanted to take part in the WWE Brawl for All tournament back in 1998 but said Vince McMahon wouldn’t let him. The tournament featured actual boxing matches between talent, with Bart Gunn eventually winning.

Henry said: “I had a conversation with Vince one time about why. You’re not supposed to ask God why. ‘Because I said so’, because that’s what you expect. I didn’t get that that day. This is what I got. ‘My job is to lead and hold people’s face to the fire.’ I said, ‘so that’s why you wouldn’t let me fight in the Brawl For All?’ and he said, yes, because that’s what it was about. I was pissed. I wanted to fight, and he wouldn’t let me. He said, ‘I invested too much in you. I didn’t invest the same amount of money in him. He’s expendable. I would be cutting my own hand off to spite my arm’. And I went. World’s strongest man. Oh, I get knocked out. Now I’m worthless. I love the fact that he explained. He didn’t have to explain that shit to me, but he did, and I learned from it.”