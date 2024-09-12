– During a recent interview with Huge Pop, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed some of his previous frustrations working in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on his time in AEW: “Tightening the screws requires you to be able to break your tool kit out. So, there was a point where I realized that I wasn’t there to tighten the screws. I was there for name recognition and visibility, and that’s a horrible place to feel if you’re a creative. I don’t wanna come across — I’m not whining and I’m not complaining. I’m stating the facts … But right now, everybody gonna be like, ‘Nah, Mark Henry just mad and bitter.’ I’m not mad and bitter.”

On the problems he saw in AEW: “I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were. I was working for those high fives from guys and girls coming back. And then there’s some bad apples, and the bad apples have to be disciplined. Oh, they’re disciplining people now. But nobody wasn’t getting suspended or disciplined when I was there. I don’t remember [that].”

On a hypothetical match with MJF: “If I worked a match with MJF, it would be the best match that anybody saw this year because I would make sure that he looked like a million bucks, because my goal is to make him look like a million bucks. And then I’m going to ask him in return ‘Hey, I know how to make me look this way. But we’ve got to do this and we’ve got to do this. And it’s not your place to pick me up or push me and run me…now you can dropkick me in the back and run me into the post. But if I’m 400 lbs, what is it going to look like, you grabbing me and running me into the post?’ The psychology and the understanding of what to do is nonexistent anymore.”

Mark Henry departed from AEW earlier this year after his contract expired in May.