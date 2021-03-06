Mark Henry Slams Ahmed Johnson, Calls Him ‘A Bad Human Being’

– During this week’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to recent comments made by former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson during a recent interview with Sportskeeda. During the interview, Johnson criticized Henry and D’Lo Brown, who used to be stablemates together in the Nation of Domination.

Johnson stated on Henry, “I don’t like people who kiss butt. I can’t stand that. I can’t stand that.” He also slammed D’Lo Brown, blaming him for ending the career of former WWE Superstar Droz due to paralysis. Johnson stated, “And then D’Lo, when he paralyzed Droz, that was it for me and him because there was word that he didn’t take care, or didn’t call him, didn’t go see him. You paralyzed him, but you didn’t; I don’t know what I would have done if that would have been me. If I would have paralyzed somebody. I’d be at your service 24 hours if I could.”

Henry came to the defense of D’Lo Brown during Busted Open Radio and slammed Johnson for his recent comments. Below is an excerpt and audio clip from the show:

“Take a guy like Ahmed Johnson, who has never had a good thing said about him in pro wrestling by anyone. I just wanted to defend D’Lo Brown. He said that, in that article, he said that D’Lo Brown was dangerous and that D’Lo Brown ended Darren Drozdov’s career and never spoke to him again. I speak to Darren all the time. D’Lo speaks to Darren all the time. Guys, just so you know, I’m telling you the truth. This is a bad human being. Your credibility is shot. Nobody, nobody in wrestling will say anything good about this guy. Since when did being professional, being on time, working hard, and being able to co-exist with your co-workers become being a kiss-ass? When? And are you guys out there that’s doing podcasts so thirsty and want somebody on your show so bad that you’re taking Ahmed freaking Johnson? Guys, c’mon. Do your homework. I’ve never heard anybody say anything good about him. Not one, not one time. So before you start trying to tear down D’Lo Brown, future Hall of Famer, before you tear down a guy that actually was a World Champion, who don’t you look in the mirror. Your credibility is shot. Your slip is showing.”