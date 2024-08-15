wrestling / News
Mark Kaboly Joins WWE As Digital Contributor
WWE has gained a new digital contributor in Mark Kaboly. Pat McAfee announced that Kaboly, a former senior writer for The Athletic, has joined the company in that capacity. Kaboly will also be joining McAfee’s show as a Steelers correspondant.
Kaboly wrote on Twitter:
“Extremely humbled to be joining both @PatMcAfeeShow as a Steelers correspondent and the @WWE as a digital contributor. Let’s Go!!!”
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..
Not only will @MarkKaboly be a correspondent for us..
He will also be a WWE Digital Contributor
🗣🗣YEET #PMSLive https://t.co/vECDVTKKQl pic.twitter.com/wBUqxHGctP
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2024
Extremely humbled to be joining both @PatMcAfeeShow as a Steelers correspondent and the @WWE as a digital contributor. Let's Go!!! pic.twitter.com/9mphPVz0n3
— Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 15, 2024
