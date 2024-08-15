Mark Kaboly Joins WWE As Digital Contributor

WWE has gained a new digital contributor in Mark Kaboly. Pat McAfee announced that Kaboly, a former senior writer for The Athletic, has joined the company in that capacity. Kaboly will also be joining McAfee’s show as a Steelers correspondant.

Kaboly wrote on Twitter:

“Extremely humbled to be joining both @PatMcAfeeShow as a Steelers correspondent and the @WWE as a digital contributor. Let’s Go!!!”

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..

Not only will @MarkKaboly be a correspondent for us..

He will also be a WWE Digital Contributor

🗣🗣YEET #PMSLive https://t.co/vECDVTKKQl pic.twitter.com/wBUqxHGctP

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2024