The Challenge’s Mark Long Says He’s Received Advice From Paul Heyman

Mark Long has made a couple of appearances in the wrestling ring, and the Challenge star noted that he’s received some advice from Paul Heyman himself. Long recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about how he’s received some words of wisdom from Roman Reigns’ special counsel. You can see some highlights below:

On exchanging DMs with Heyman: “You know who I DM with and who actually gives me advice is Paul Heyman. Who would have thought that relationship was there? Paul Heyman, I DM. I saw him at WrestleMania.”

On what advice he’s received: “I posted something about wrestling. He said to me, ‘If you want to get some real heat off that tweet, why don’t you tag me and I’ll respond and get that going.’ I went back and changed my thing, it was on Instagram, and he dragged me on Instagram. It was like, ‘why don’t you go back to the island of irrelevancy.’ He had that for me. It caught fire and people were loving it. He’s one of the smartest promoters ever and he’s been around for so long. There is a reason why guys like that last and the cream rises to the top. He gets it, he doesn’t take himself too seriously, but when he’s on camera, he is that character one million percent.”