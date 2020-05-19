Martha Hart On Why She Doesn’t Want Owen Hart In the WWE Hall of Fame

Martha Hart explained her reasons for refusing to give her blessing to induct Owen Hart into the WWE Hall of Fame in a new interview. Martha spoke with Forbes promoting tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on her late husband and said, “I would never let a company I held responsible for Owen’s death try to honor him, especially with a fake Hall of Fame that doesn’t even really exist.”

Martha continued, “And there’s not even a hallway of fame. It’s not real. It doesn’t exist. There’s no place you can go and visit and it’s there. It’s just all made up and make-believe and it’s all done for the sole purpose of making money because they just have a show where they have a celebration and, you know, it’s just absurd.”

Martha has always maintained that WWE is directly culpable in Owen’s death at Over the Edge 1999, saying in another interview this week:

“Proper riggers have a few things they would never do. First, they would never do a stunt without redundancy. That didn’t happen; there was no redundancy. Second, they never, ever, let the talent have any control into the stunt. These guys were telling Owen, ‘This cord taped here, don’t pull it until you get to the ground.’ That would never happen; proper riggers don’t rig things this way. The other thing is, WWE is a billion-dollar company. Owen never questioned his safety. He thought for sure they were hiring people that knew what they were doing. He was putting his life in their hands, and they didn’t care. They didn’t have any regard for Owen’s life whatsoever. They went outside of qualified riggers that had good experience.”

WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt addressed some of Martha’s criticisms of the company in an interview today.